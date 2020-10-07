Join or Sign In

ezytrack for Android

By CP Plus Free

Developer's Description

By CP Plus

Ezytrack Application provides features like live location tracking, SOS alerts, etc. which allows you to keep an eye on your loved one even when you are not with them. Apart from the above features it has the following features.

Live Tracking Track the pin point location of your loved ones on map.

SOS Receive SOS signal in emergency situations: with the signal you also receive geo-positioning information as well as an audio-clip of the watch surroundings.

Class Mode Remotely set Do Not Disturb mode in kids watch while he/she is attending the school.

Safe Zone Create a virtual geographic boundary around (an area) enabling application to trigger a alarm when your child enters or leaves the area.

History track the childs location on the map and the history of movements for the day, make sure that your child doesn't visit dangerous places.

Listen listen to what is happening around your child, to feel certain that he is fine and in a good company.

Voice Chat Chat with your child through our app.

Battery Low Alarm - Get alerts when the kids phone battery is low, so you can remind your child to charge the phone

Watch fallen alarm - Get real time notification if watch is thrown or fallen down

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.2

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
