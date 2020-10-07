Join or Sign In

eye-ruler 2 for iOS

By Activisu Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Activisu Solutions

The eye-ruler 2 app is a measuring stand-alone solution on iPad. This application is dedicated for Essilor Eye Care Professionals.With a specific kit, to be ordered to Essilor, your iPad tablet allows you to take the following fitting parameters:

- Far Pd

- Height

- Wrap angle

- Pantoscopic angle

- Vertex

- Reading distance

IMPORTANT:

This application is exclusively dedicated to Eye Care Professional with an expertise in measurement for personalised lenses. eye-ruler 2 needs to be combined with a specific kit and is compatible with iPad 3 or newer.

The application cant work without this kit.

The optician is responsible for getting at his own expenses the eye-ruler kit to be ordered to Essilor.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.8

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.5.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

