The eye-ruler 2 app is a measuring stand-alone solution on iPad. This application is dedicated for Essilor Eye Care Professionals.With a specific kit, to be ordered to Essilor, your iPad tablet allows you to take the following fitting parameters:

- Far Pd

- Height

- Wrap angle

- Pantoscopic angle

- Vertex

- Reading distance

IMPORTANT:

This application is exclusively dedicated to Eye Care Professional with an expertise in measurement for personalised lenses. eye-ruler 2 needs to be combined with a specific kit and is compatible with iPad 3 or newer.

The application cant work without this kit.

The optician is responsible for getting at his own expenses the eye-ruler kit to be ordered to Essilor.