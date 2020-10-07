Sign in to add and modify your software
The eye-ruler 2 app is a measuring stand-alone solution on iPad. This application is dedicated for Essilor Eye Care Professionals.With a specific kit, to be ordered to Essilor, your iPad tablet allows you to take the following fitting parameters:
- Far Pd
- Height
- Wrap angle
- Pantoscopic angle
- Vertex
- Reading distance
IMPORTANT:
This application is exclusively dedicated to Eye Care Professional with an expertise in measurement for personalised lenses. eye-ruler 2 needs to be combined with a specific kit and is compatible with iPad 3 or newer.
The application cant work without this kit.
The optician is responsible for getting at his own expenses the eye-ruler kit to be ordered to Essilor.