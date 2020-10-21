Join or Sign In

evangeli.net for Android

By evangeli.net Free

Developer's Description

By evangeli.net

evangeli.net is the mobile version of the evangeli.net service

Since 2003, the mission of evangeli.net is to send the Gospel by internet to all parts of the world, for helping the development of humankind:

Access evangeli.net services

Contemplating todays Gospel: We edit the Gospel of todays Mass, along with a short meditation (300 words).

Masterevangeli.net: We edit a fragment of the Gospel of todays Mass, along with very brief theological commentary (150 words).

The commentaries/homilies have been written by an international team with more than 200 clergymen (bishops, priests and deacons), whether secular or religious.

evangeli.net is offered in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Catalan and Polish. Other eventual languages will be gradually incorporated.

This app has been programmed by Jos Villalba for evangeli.net

