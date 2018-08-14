X

emojis match 3 and up game for Android

By Zerog Free

Developer's Description

By Zerog
    Features:
  • 100+ well designed levels
  • Sweet powerful boosters and power up
  • Stunning graphics and unique gameplay
  • Easy to play, challenging to master
  • Free to play

Game Modes: Get the Target Score - Swipe emojis and Splash them to reach the required score and get the stars Timed Levels - Get the targets before the time runs out Collect items - Crush the blocks and collect all the items Destroy all the Dirty blocks Bomb - destroy Bomb until they explode Jelly Cage - break Jelly Cages emojis Boosters: Sweet Blast - Gives +5 extra moves Jelly Boost - Gives +30 seconds Juice Splash - replace some emojis face emojis Swipe - Crushes all emojis in a cross lines Sweet Crush Shovel - Crush 1 item in the game THANK YOU for playing emojis match Game!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 14, 2018
Date Added August 14, 2018
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping