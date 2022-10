em4 remote app is the ultimate way to control and monitor your em4 remote PLC from your smartphone! This is a free application, included in your em4 remote PLC.Key Features* Free application* Connect automatically by flashing the QR code * Manage all your devices with one app.* Get event notifications in push mode* Simply monitor and control program values with no extra configuration* Display datalog in graphical mode* Diagnostic key functions such as program and firmware version, time, device status, etc.Functions* Select my em4 : login with your em4 web account, and easily access all your available equipment, Use the application name, or simply flash the QRcode* My em4 info: get a summary of all relevant information at a glance (versions, status, application name, ...)* Data Management display the data that has been defined with em4 soft in the application program* Event: get notified of all the events on your application, in push mode* Datalog: display collected data, trend tables or graphs and download them easily* Monitoring & Control: check the equipment main parameters and modify application settings remotelyMore about em4 remote plc: http://www.em4-remote-plc.com/ Crouzet Automation, a brand of Custom Sensors & Technologies