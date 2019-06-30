In 1971 two enterprising young men pooled their resources and bought a vending truck. Every day, Ed Irving and Bob Greenberg drove around the neighborhoods of Tucson, AZ selling their lemon flavored fresh frozen fruit beverage named an eegees after the founders themselves. Nearly 50 years later, eegees is now a 24-location restaurant chain with a wide variety of product offerings to complement their signature frozen fruit drink.

Weather its an Original Grinder, crinkle cut fries with eegees homemade original ranch dressing or fresh baked cookies, there is always something for everyone to enjoy with their favorite flavor of the iconic eegees frozen fruit drink.

In 2018 the eegees restaurants were acquired by 39 North Capital, continuing the family-owned-and-operated tradition on which eegees was founded.

Download our app to get rewards and extra perks. Heres how it works:

1) Register your credit/debit card(s) in the app.

2) Shop as usual.

3) Well buzz your phone when you earn a reward. No need to fish your phone out, check-in, or scan anything. Just pay as usual.

4) Rewards show up on your phone for you to use. It's like magic!