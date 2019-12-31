X

eclidus for Android

By Eruption Games $149.00

Developer's Description

By Eruption Games

Eclidus is a digital twisty puzzle focused on bringing the combinatorial challenge to handheld devices the right way.

Eclidus is really hard. Seriously! Few people have been able to solve it during the development so try it at your own risk.

There's over a million of different configurations and only one of them is the right one.

A note for cubers:

The difficulty range is somewhere between the Pyraminx and the classic 3x3 cube.

We hope you'll enjoy Eclidus!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping