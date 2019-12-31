Eclidus is a digital twisty puzzle focused on bringing the combinatorial challenge to handheld devices the right way.

Eclidus is really hard. Seriously! Few people have been able to solve it during the development so try it at your own risk.

There's over a million of different configurations and only one of them is the right one.

A note for cubers:

The difficulty range is somewhere between the Pyraminx and the classic 3x3 cube.

We hope you'll enjoy Eclidus!