" Changhua ebooks" - It's a guide platform which collects all the publication of Changhua, and download App for free!!Check out the must-sees and must-dos around Changhua anytime, anywhere on your iPhone/ iPad for free! You'll find a euseful travel guides such as food, accommodation, shopping, attractions, and fun activities at your fingertips.Tired of walking to the local tourist centers to get travel guides in print? "Changhua ebooks" allows travelers around the world to travel in Changhua with ease. Enrich your trip by learning local culture and appreciating the diversity in Changhua!Want to know what's hot going on around Changhua? Check out Event ebooks to find out the information about exhibits, festivals, shows and lectures. App User Guide Please read the guide in the App. Search by city/ county, category, popularity or the name of the store, you can find the information you need in an instant. The result shows the ebooks available for you, just tap on it to read. The ebooks downloaded in the App are all free. You can also read the ebooks using Safari when connected to the internet. My BookshelfThe ebooks you downloaded are saved in the Bookshelf. Tap on the book to read. Or search the Bookshelf for more ebooks. HistoryThe ebooks you've read are shown on the bookshelf or the list. InformationLook up the user manual of "Changhua ebooks" QR Code scanYou can scan QR code to get URL and open the e-book. ebook User GuideAfter you open the ebook, check out the "info" button to the upper right corner. Recommended deviceSupporting iPhone 4S and above, running iOS6 and above;iPod touch 4 and above;iPad 2 and above;iPad mini