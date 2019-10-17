Note: This App is currently just for Students.

e-hallpass - Hall passes the way they should be! Eliminate paper passes and always know who is in the hall. EHP reduces teacher interruptions and makes students more accountable for their time. Students create requests on their devices. The pass dashboard tracks who is in the hall and for how long, boosting security and accountability. Restricting hall pass use, creating appointments (with email and SMS reminders) and digital bathroom passes that require nothing of the teacher make this THE pass solution. The "Pass"abilities are endless!

For more information on how to use this app with your school, teachers or administrators can get in touch with us via our website: www.e-hallpass.com