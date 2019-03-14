X

dubizzle for Android

By dubizzle.com Free

Developer's Description

By dubizzle.com

Download the number one classifieds app in the UAE to buy, sell, and find anything online. Whether you're in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or any other emirate, with the dubizzle app you can:

- Buy or rent a room, apartment, or villa in any neighborhood in the UAE.

- Sell your used car or buy a boat, a motorcycle, or a new number plate to match your

ride.

- Buy and sell furniture, home appliances, electronics, mobile phones and even baby

items.

- Upload your CV & apply for a job in Engineering, Hospitality, Sales and many more in

the UAE.

Decluttering your home? Sell furniture & electronics directly through your phone. Looking to buy a new car? Connect with sellers directly through our chat messaging feature. Can't make up your mind on that apartment? Save your searches to stay in the know.

Don't know where to start? Just log on with your Facebook account & start browsing, you can find anything on dubizzle.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9.34.5

General

Release March 14, 2019
Date Added March 14, 2019
Version 3.9.34.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 79
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping