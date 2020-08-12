Join or Sign In

dserlife for iOS

By Yuan Pei Free

Developer's Description

By Yuan Pei

dserlife home application is your home's intelligent hardware management platform. With this application, you can complete the convenient interaction between mobile phone and smart hardware, and realize the interconnection between smart devices.

You are only one dserlife home application away from your smart life.

Linkage control, easy to use

Quickly grasp the equipment addition and operation, and realize the interoperability between intelligent devices.

Individualized customization, at will

Setting Personalized Intelligent Scenes According to Their Usage Habits

Equipment Sharing, Delivery of Fun

Share equipment and technology for family and friends

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.1

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
