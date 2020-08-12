Sign in to add and modify your software
dserlife home application is your home's intelligent hardware management platform. With this application, you can complete the convenient interaction between mobile phone and smart hardware, and realize the interconnection between smart devices.
You are only one dserlife home application away from your smart life.
Linkage control, easy to use
Quickly grasp the equipment addition and operation, and realize the interoperability between intelligent devices.
Individualized customization, at will
Setting Personalized Intelligent Scenes According to Their Usage Habits
Equipment Sharing, Delivery of Fun
Share equipment and technology for family and friends