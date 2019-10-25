X

djay mixer -music remix maker for iOS

By Yuan Wang $4.99

Developer's Description

By Yuan Wang

PRO version features:

- no advertising

- All the sound of the store is free to use200+

- Update sound early

- more features waiting for you

Everyone can be a DJ and play the music all the time!

If you love electronic music and you don't have a professional basis, then you will love itWe include eight loop sound effects to create a whole new music with a combination of drums, percussion, bass, melodic, vocal, FX, etc.And the store will keep rolling out new soundpack.

Features

- Each hit mat is a track

- Mix and match the audio track and make the mixing effect

- The store have lots of super cool sound effects for you to choose from

- Support recording function

- Simple operation and exquisite interface design

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release October 25, 2019
Date Added October 25, 2019
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

