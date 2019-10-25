PRO version features:

- no advertising

- All the sound of the store is free to use200+

- Update sound early

- more features waiting for you

Everyone can be a DJ and play the music all the time!

If you love electronic music and you don't have a professional basis, then you will love itWe include eight loop sound effects to create a whole new music with a combination of drums, percussion, bass, melodic, vocal, FX, etc.And the store will keep rolling out new soundpack.

Features

- Each hit mat is a track

- Mix and match the audio track and make the mixing effect

- The store have lots of super cool sound effects for you to choose from

- Support recording function

- Simple operation and exquisite interface design