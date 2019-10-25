PRO version features:
- no advertising
- All the sound of the store is free to use200+
- Update sound early
- more features waiting for you
Everyone can be a DJ and play the music all the time!
If you love electronic music and you don't have a professional basis, then you will love itWe include eight loop sound effects to create a whole new music with a combination of drums, percussion, bass, melodic, vocal, FX, etc.And the store will keep rolling out new soundpack.
Features
- Each hit mat is a track
- Mix and match the audio track and make the mixing effect
- The store have lots of super cool sound effects for you to choose from
- Support recording function
- Simple operation and exquisite interface design
