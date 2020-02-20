Its vital to protect your security today when using your iOS device now, more than ever, from increasing online threats. Vigilance matters when it comes to:

Untrustworthy links - Hackers will create phony websites that earn revenue from click-through commission or encourage you to allow notifications that blitz you with fake advertising.

Identity theft - 4.5 billion records were compromised worldwide in 2018. Companies cannot guarantee the safety and privacy of your data, which is why you should use proper software to monitor your precious information.

Introducing the new dfndr security app! With exclusive premium feature Identity Theft Protection and free feature, Website Verifier.

FREE FEATURES

Website Verifier

- Do a threat scan for potentially harmful, malicious links. Paste a link and know right away if a URL is safe to navigate.

WiFi Security

- Understand if your WiFi is safe and verify your speed connection.

PREMIUM

Identity Theft Protection

- Register multiple email accounts to receive reports.

- Monitor your login credentials 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

- Unlimited identity theft reports to consistently maintain the security of your credentials.

- Get real-time alerts if one of your emails and passwords is compromised.

- Receive weekly reports on the security status of your email accounts.

Secure Browsing

- Browse any site safely.

- Receive real-time alerts if the site is not trusted.

- Feel comfortable sharing your personal data on a website, we check if is safe first.

Try Premium free for 7 days. If you love it, sign up for a one year plan.

dfndr security PREMIUM

- 7-day free trial - no commitment; cancel anytime. After 7 days, you will be charged for one year.

- Length of subscription: monthly or yearly

- Subscription may be canceled at any time within the iTunes and App Store Apple ID Settings.

- All prices include applicable local sales taxes. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the period.

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase.

- Any unused portion of a trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a Premium subscription.

Join our fight against deceptive advertising!

PSafe is committed to the online safety and security of our users. Unfortunately, some third parties are illegally using our name and logo to create misleading ad content, such as in the form of scareware falsely stating that your device is infected with a virus. PSafe unequivocally denounces these scareware tactics. If you receive a suspicious virus alert type ad, please take a screenshot of the ad, copy the full browser URL link of the ad or its redirect and email both to: support@psafe.com. We appreciate your support in fighting these malicious practices.

How to identify fake virus alert ads:

https://www.psafe.com/report-fake-virus-alerts

