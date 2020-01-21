The DataBase application is a versatile application that allows you to use your Android devices as powerful information managers.

The DataBase application allows you to create a database to store information on your mobile devices with the following functions:

Create records

Read logs sequentially.

Search for records in a random manner.

Create list of records that by touching the screen of your device we get all the information stored.

Editing records.

Delete records

Delete entire database

Export the database via email.