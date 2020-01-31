Personalize your phone with darth vader ringtone . you can set darth vader soundtrack as default ringtones, notifications, alarm sounds and contact ringtone.

darth vader Ringtone Features:

- this ringtones app does not requires internet to use.

- Set darth vader breath or march as default ringtones.

- Set soundtrack as notification.

- Set soundtrack as alarm sound.

- Set soundboard for incoming calls of a specific contact.

- soundboard compatible with 99% Android mobile & tablet device.

thank you for using this darth vader ringtone app!