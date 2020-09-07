New Night Mode Launcher Theme is now available! Apply the Natural Night Mode Launcher Theme to enjoy with FREE Night Mode Wallpapers and Icon Pack! Make your phone stylish!

This app protect your eyes from phone screen. When you use mobile at night. The Screen harm your eyes. So this app help to protect from screen. This app make your phone screen as dark theme. So your eyes not damage from screen. When you open others app like social media apps or other app. Their app theme be dark. So you can easily use mobile at night.

A "Samsung S10 OneUi" theme for EMUI Users

Who wants to decorate his device with Awesome look and style

All content available in this app with Theme has been carefully created by ourself.

We add three option in this app.

Day Mode

Night Mode

Auto Mode

Night Mode is a Material Design Application which can protect your eyes from being hurt by bright screen at night, creating a mask at the top of screen in order to make screen darker. .

Even though you are using our application to make screen darker, you should reduce the time watching screen(while watching a movie or playing a game)

The application has two modes:

Default mode: It needs no permissions, but it couldn't cover the status bar and lock screen.

Overlay Status Bar mode: It needs permissions in some systems (Example: MIUI 6+ and Android 6.0+)

( Enable permission in Android 6.0+: "Settings" app - "Apps" - The gear icon - "Draw over other apps" - "Night Screen" - Then enable it )

** Added support for Android 7.0 and 7.1

Features:

- Themed almost all System application

- Dual touch Stock Lock-screen

- New S10 Icons

- New S10 Wallpapers.

- New layout to System UI

- All New design like One Ui

When you click on night mode. The Phone is going in to dark mode. Phone screen theme, Apps Screen, notification area and Also Navigational Bar being dark mode or dark theme.

I hope this app you like it ;)