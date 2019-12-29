X

crowdbeamer for Android

By crowdbeamer Free

Developer's Description

By crowdbeamer

This free app is the companion for the crowdbeamer presentation device.

The app not just enables you to follow any presentation that is streamed by the crowdbeamer device, it also lets you zoom in for more detail, capture the content and add notes, mark text, to build a library of personalized handouts. Exporting handouts to other business apps or sharing them with peers is a snap.

How it works:

1. Open the app

2. Connect to the crowdbeamer Wi-Fi network

3. Follow the presentation on your own device, zoom, edit and/or share with others.

Supported formats:

- Presentations (PowerPoint, Prezi, Google Slides, etc.)

- Pictures (PNG, JPG, etc.)

- Video (YouTube, MP4, etc.)

- Documents (Word, Excel, PDF, etc.)

- Web pages

Works with:

- Crowdbeamer GO

- Crowdbeamer Enterprise

*This application is only compatibly with the accompanying crowdbeamer hardware.

Learn more and buy yours at www.crowdbeamer.com

Crowdbeamer: Present anywhere, Reach everyone

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.4

General

Release December 29, 2019
Date Added December 29, 2019
Version 2.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping