This free app is the companion for the crowdbeamer presentation device.

The app not just enables you to follow any presentation that is streamed by the crowdbeamer device, it also lets you zoom in for more detail, capture the content and add notes, mark text, to build a library of personalized handouts. Exporting handouts to other business apps or sharing them with peers is a snap.

How it works:

1. Open the app

2. Connect to the crowdbeamer Wi-Fi network

3. Follow the presentation on your own device, zoom, edit and/or share with others.

Supported formats:

- Presentations (PowerPoint, Prezi, Google Slides, etc.)

- Pictures (PNG, JPG, etc.)

- Video (YouTube, MP4, etc.)

- Documents (Word, Excel, PDF, etc.)

- Web pages

Works with:

- Crowdbeamer GO

- Crowdbeamer Enterprise

*This application is only compatibly with the accompanying crowdbeamer hardware.

Learn more and buy yours at www.crowdbeamer.com

Crowdbeamer: Present anywhere, Reach everyone