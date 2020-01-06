X

cristiano ronaldo 2020 keyboard for Android

By ronaldofans Free

Developer's Description

By ronaldofans

Keyboard for cristiano is an application that can changeour keyboard with ronaldo cristiano themes,

very interesting andinteractive, because in her there are various themes of football that can be selected according to our wishes.

How to use realkeyboard emoji:

- Run keyboard for cristiano ronaldo fans emoji

-Select enable keyboard - Select keyboard themes

- Select Set inputmethod, go to insert method

- Select enter the English language(American)

- Select a set of themes, then select theme as you wish.Thank you for download this app and make fun and enjoy.

Wallpapers :

ronaldo wallapper

cristiano ronaldo juve wallpaper

ronaldo Manu wallpaper

ronaldo md white wallpaper

cristiano pm white wallpaper

if you like our lock screen give us a 5 stars and leave a comment.

thank you .

DISCLAIMER:

This application complies with US Copyright law guidelines of "fair use", We are not affiliated in any way to Wallpapers. We are not the makers of the cartoon and we don't claim any relation with them. This application is made just for Wallpaper Fans. if you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that doesn't follow within the "fair use" guidelines,, please contact us directly

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.000.000

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 5.000.000

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping