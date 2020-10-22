cred.ai is a high-tech and premium everyday card spending experience, 100% mobile with a free metal card. With the cred.ai guaranty you never pay fees or interest, never overspend, build credit automatically*, and spend your paycheck early**, with cutting edge tech you cant get anywhere else like Check Please and Flux Capacitor. 100% mobile, 24/7 support, real-time control, and virtual Stealth Cards active instantly upon approval. Applying does not impact your credit score, and a credit score is not required to apply.

cred.ai currently requires an invite code to apply. You can request an invite code via the app or at www.cred.ai

giving credit where credit is due

Your metal unicorn card is a real credit card, but cred.ai automation and the cred.ai guaranty makes sure you never pay fees or interest and never overspend, and automatically manages your balances to optimize your credit utilization. Spend like youre using a debit card, and build your credit* like a pro.

imagine if tony stark built a bank

cred.ai is a team of builders, scientists, artists, and hackers. Thats why we have exclusive features like High Security Mode, Friend & Foe List, Stealth Card, Check Please, and Flux Capacitor. This is the most cutting edge way to spend every day.

wont break the bank, but could break a window

The Unicorn Card weighs more than those other fancy black cards, but you dont pay a fee to get it. We think its the best looking unicorn themed free metal card on earth, but thats just us.

the card you carry is metal, but stealth card is bulletproof

Stealth Card is for your more sketch transactions, like ordering pizza over the phone, corn sites, or signing up for free trials. Regenerate Stealth Card when you feel unsafe, or use them in High Security Mode for ultimate protection. Use your Stealth Card online, over the phone, and in person via your phones mobile wallet.

original content from crednews

crednews is a team of award winning journalists producing original content about topics we think are important. Why would a fintech make documentaries about UBI and psilocybin? Because we can.

your bank should never be a piggy

Access the spending power of your paycheck and other deposits up to two days before they even hit.** Get cash at over 55,000 free ATMs*** make instant deposits and mobile check deposits at no fee, and all deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000. Use Flux Capacitor to automatically protect yourself against future charges and withdrawals.

boring but true

cred.ai Guaranty to Never Pay Interest Or Fees

24/7 Phones Answered By Humans

55,000+ Free ATMs***

Deposits FDIC Insured Up To $250,000

We Will Never Share Your Data

PCI DSS and EI3PA Certified

*cred.ai cannot account for all variables in your financial life or changes to reporting practices. Increases or specific changes to your credit score are not guaranteed.

**Accessing your direct deposit funds early depends on the timing and schedule of when the payer submits the deposit. We generally will allow you to access the spending power of those deposits on the day the deposit file is received, which could be up to 2 days prior to the scheduled payment date.

***You can locate free ATMs using the FREE ATM finder located in your cred.ai mobile app. ATM withdrawals are cash advances against the Unicorn Card credit card, and while they are subject to the interest rates and terms outlined in the Unicorn Credit Card Agreement, you will not pay any interest on those cash advances for as long as you have a valid cred.ai guaranty.

The Cred.ai Deposit Account is provided by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank), Member FDIC. The Unicorn Card credit card is issued by WSFS Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted.