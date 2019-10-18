3D color drawing app. Stickers, emoji, beautiful canvas for hand drawing. Pick gallery image to draw over. Multicolour 3d drawing stroke for smooth drawing.

Gallery Image as Canvas:

You can pick any gallery image to draw over. You camera roll image will be more valuable and appealing to share in social media when drawn using color pencil app. Add smilies and nice emojis in gallery image. Pick a gallery image from album and add stickers, text, shapes by color pencil

3D Gradient Picker:

A color wheel is used to change gradient multicolor. Wheel color is mixed up with gradient colors. One can produce custom colors for the 3D Gradient Drawing.

Color Picker

Choose any paint color you can dream of with the intuitive color picker.

RGB sliders are in a large color circle, with color contrast bar, and opacity slider.

You can draw the line with touch velocity. It means an irregular drawing curve for realistic 3d drawing stroke.

You can change the background of the canvas. Choose an image from gallery or use ios camera. Some beautiful canvas background is available in the settings. Multicolor paint has a smooth stroke feature which provided thin details in your painting image. Capture the canvas background from the iOS camera.

3D paint app provides numerous stickers to add in drawing canvas. Stickers can be touched by the hand gesture. When stickers mode is on in the top control, you will be able to drag them, otherwise drawing will take place in the hand gesture.

You can pick an image from either gallery of iPhone or from the camera directly. It recommended using the camera for taking a snap image to use as the background of the canvas. Gallery image may be cropped to fit the drawing canvas.

If you are done with the 3D drawing, then you may save the image to your gallery or share it directly on different social media like Facebook, Instagram, twitter, etc.

