The ultimate companion app for all Amiibo collectors! Created by a fan of amiibo's for fans of amiibo's

* INCLUDES ANIMAL CROSSING NEW LEAF *

* INCLUDES MONSTER HUNTER AMIIBOS *

* INCLUDES NEW LEGEND OF ZELDA AMIIBOS *

* INCLUDES NEW KIRBY AMIIBOS *

* NOW INCLUDES ALL ANIMAL CROSSING CARDS - SERIES 1, 2, 3, 4, PROMO and NEW LEAF CARDS*

** ALL NEW STATS SECTION **

*** INCLUDES ALL NEW SPLATOON SERIES FIGURES ***

Easily manage your amiibo collection and keep track of which amiibo's you have and which ones you need to complete your collection.

The most complete, up to date amiibo collection app available today.

Simple to use compatibility tool to check which games your amiibo's are compatible with.

Now with Animal Crossing Card Support

Share your amiibo collection with friends or parents so they know which ones you own and which ones you need to complete your amiibo collection.

Beautiful, easy to use interface

We love to hear from other fans. If you have suggestions for improvements. Feel free to email me at jonathon@applauz-media.com

-DISCLAIMER-

"Collector - amiibo edition" is an unofficial app for collectors and fans of amiibo and is intended to be used for informational and educational purposes only. "Collector - amiibo edition" is fully compliant with all US copyright laws and is protected under 'Fair Use'. "Collector - amiibo edition" is in no way affiliated with Nintendo. amiibo is a registered trademark of Nintendo. All items, names and other aspects are trademarked and owned by their respective owners.

If you have any feedback, questions or concerns please feel free to contact jonathon@applauz-media.com