10,000 customers trust coin check app.- Sign up for a new account in seconds with e-mail or Facebook account- update bitcoin price in real time- allow a user to intuitively operate bitcoin trade- receive notification in the big price fluctuations- see realtime and historical bitcoin price charts Features * coincheck wallet is free* check the current bitcoin price* trade bitcoins * buy with the credit cards* send and receive bitcoin with QR Code* check transaction history * Do not require your current location Additional features * pay in stores with bitcoins There are 800 stores which are introduced coincheck payment in Japan* useful to split the bill* send as remittances * trade anywhere anytime System requirementsat least iOS 7 Common spelling mistakes,,bitcoin,,wallet,coin check,coinbase SupportPlease contact with the link belowhttps://coincheck.jp/info/contact