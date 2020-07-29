Track your skin progress and discover what products, supplements, diet, and makeup products actually work for you. Upload or snap progress photos in-app and document your skin progress daily to track down which beauty products you should keep and which ones are causing you harm.

Features:

- Upload daily photos of your progress

- View isolated albums of specific sides of your face (left, center, right), timestamped and ordered chronologically or reverse chronologically

- View an organized calendar of all your entries over time

- View statistics and get scored on your activity for the past month

- Receive notifications to stay on top of your skin care diary

Skin care is more than just what you put on your face, its also about what you ingest and even down to how you feel. Cloe allows you to track not just your lotions and serums, but also your diet, water intake, sleep, and stress levels. Discover food intolerances that you have that might not necessarily be allergies, but still cause you to break out or inflame.

Skincare down to the smallest detail:

- Add custom skin care products to your morning and nighttime routine

- Add custom foods to track your diet

- Add custom supplements to track your micronutrient intake

- Add custom makeup products to track your cosmetic products

- Mark if you are on your menstrual cycle

- Record water intake

- Record stress level

- Record sleep

Stop guessing which products out of the ten step routine you found online actually work and start tracking!

Subscription Pricing & Terms

Cloe is free to download and use. Should you choose to upgrade to Cloe Premium, we offer monthly and annual auto-renewing subscription options.

Payment will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription renews automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the subscription period.

Subscriptions can be managed and auto-renewal turned off in Account Settings in iTunes after purchase. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.

Read our full Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy at https://hesterlabs.com/terms_of_service.html

For our full terms and conditions and our privacy policy, please visit: https://hesterlabs.com/privacy_policy.html