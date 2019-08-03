Clim8 changes the way you live your outdoor experiences by enhancing your heating comfort. Its intelligent textile adapts to your profile and fits your needs by constantly monitoring your bodys temperature and heating you up exactly when you need it. A shirt equipped with clim8 technology is required for this app.

Feel the heat while you walk, run, ride a bike or hike.

Clim8 helps you control your heating comfort by:

Designing a profile; because you have a unique thermal need

Recording your ideal body temperature

Heating you only when youre cold

AUTOMATIC DETECTION OF CORE8 AND CALIBRATION

Once the core8 is powered on and snapped to the shirt, it will be ready to communicate with clim8 app. By turning on Bluetooth, you will allow the app an automatic pairing. It will automatically record your ideal body temperature.

INTELLIGENT HEATING

Whenever you feel cold, clim8 technology will automatically warm you up at the right moment, at the right temperature. You can also manually change the heating temperature of your shirt through clim8 app.

HEATING DETAILS

Monitor your data throughout the time on your personal dashboard. Find the number of Heat Waves, the duration of your activities, and the level of battery used of your core8. All your personal settings are saved online, so you would keep it when changing smartphone or shirt.

ACCOLADES

ISPO BRANDNEW Gold Winner of the Performance category

Finalist of Wearable Technology Innovation World Cup in Sport and Fitness category

To learn more about Clim8 technology, visit www.clim8.com