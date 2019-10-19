Key Features

Multiple options to delete empty folders

Scan for empty folders in user entered directory

Delete empty folders from external storage/memory card(Root required for this feature only)

No advertisement

Delete empty folders from internal storage(No root required)

With a single click all the empty folders will be deleted.

Options to delete empty folders

Show progress - get the progress of which file is being checked for empty folders

Scan ANDROID created folders - will not delete empty folders from the directories

/Android/data, /Android/obb, /LOST.DIR, /DCIM

Log deleted empty folders - get the list of all the empty folders deleted

You use the application at your own risk.

Note: folders with ".nomedia" and other hidden files will not be deleted as they might be required by the system or the app which has created it. Developer is not responsible for any problem created by this application.