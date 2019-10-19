Key Features
Multiple options to delete empty folders
Scan for empty folders in user entered directory
Delete empty folders from external storage/memory card(Root required for this feature only)
No advertisement
Delete empty folders from internal storage(No root required)
With a single click all the empty folders will be deleted.
Options to delete empty folders
Show progress - get the progress of which file is being checked for empty folders
Scan ANDROID created folders - will not delete empty folders from the directories
/Android/data, /Android/obb, /LOST.DIR, /DCIM
Log deleted empty folders - get the list of all the empty folders deleted
You use the application at your own risk.
Note: folders with ".nomedia" and other hidden files will not be deleted as they might be required by the system or the app which has created it. Developer is not responsible for any problem created by this application.
