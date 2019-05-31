This free app gives your iOS device access to every audiobook in your christianaudio library. You can download audiobooks directly over Wi-Fi or use cellular data. Once downloaded, no internet connection is needed and you can enjoy your audiobooks anywhere you go.

christianaudio Features

Instant access to your entire christianaudio library

Download audiobooks directly over Wi-Fi or cellular for offline listening

Improved audio Bible experience

Custom bookmarks

Sleep timer

Variable listening speed