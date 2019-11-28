To be a celebrity one day? Celebrity Voice Changer!

A fancy voice editing recorder with movie characters effects.

Change your voice into your favorite celebrity superhero.

Funny voice changer shapes interesting life!

Just download voice editor, record and change voice into roles from movies! Fans of superhero and other famous roles gather here!

Features of Celebrity voice changer :

Voice recorder: record your voice and apply effect on it.

Voice disguiser: classic character lines listed for voice change & best voice acting.

Audio saving: save and share editing voice to friends and surprise them.

Create and set the audio as your ringtone or notification sound!

A voice changer app is the mix of voice recorder and voice editor! The voice games offer different voice modes! It's a pretty funny voice changer for kids and adults, male and female, and all FREE!! DOWNLOAD voice changing for gaming, and then start to do voice recording and changing for fun. To be a celebrity one day? You need a sound change