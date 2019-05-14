Camart photo editor is the perfect app to apply the most amazing artistic and cartoon effects on your camera in real time! take the coolest selfies, create artworks from your photos and record videos that look like live paintings. Dozens of artistic filters to choose from (cartoon, sketch, pencil, watercolor, manga, comics, oil painting and many many more).

With camart every photo becomes an artwork, every recorded video a piece of art, even just looking around through the camera preview reveals a different spectacular world.

camart features:

- Apply real time effects and take photos, selfies and videos with your camera, or change the existing photos of your gallery.

- You can choose from many artistic and cartoon effects and you can adjust settings to create an infinite number of variations of your photos.

- Pinch to zoom, tap screen to auto focus, switch between the back and front camera

- Share photos by email or to social networks like Facebook, Instagram etc