camel race for Android

By virtualinfocom Free

By virtualinfocom

Camel Racing Like Never Before

3D Realistic Game with boost/nitro to speed your camel. Real racing in real environments.

Own your own stable and select your own camels.

Compete in exciting races in different arenas all around the desert

Amazing graphics watch your camel and jockey race in style.

Ride into the sunset.

Speed your way across three traditional arenas and three offroad arenas.

Run through iconic locations.

Have fun with your friends!

What's new in version 2.0

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
