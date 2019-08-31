bootmod3 is the First and most widely adopted flash tuning platform for the BMW F and G series vehicles. bootmod3 allows end users to unleash the full performance potential of their BMW while doing so as the factory intended by programming the factory engine control unit (ECU/DME) over the OBD diagnostic port.

Program your car and gain 70-120hp in just 3minutes with an off the shelf tune. Switch among pump gas and race gas maps in just 19 seconds.

/// OTS maps

Load pre-made performance tunes for your BMW F and G series vehicles

/// CUSTOM TUNING

Customize the performance tuning on your BMW F and G series DME / ECU using our custom tuning interface. Tailor performance, sound, fuel economy to your specific needs. Flash the transmission with GTS software on supported models.

/// Live Monitoring

Monitor your engine behaviour using a configurable gauges layout to keep on eye on any of the 200+ engine monitors like coolant temp, oil temp, boost, torque limits, load, ignition timing across all cylinders and knock feedback. Cloud services allow for logs and maps to be stored in one central location.

/// FEATURES

For feature descriptions please refer to our website for each particular vehicle you're interested in tuning using the bootmod3 platform.

Supported vehicles:

Bosch MEVD17.2 DME Vehicles:

F8x M3, M4

F2x F3x 135i, 235i, 335i, 435i

F1x 535i, 640i, M5, M6, 550i, 650i, X5, X6

F87 M2, M2 Competition

F4x X4, X4M

F8x X5M, X6M

Bosch MG1 DME Vehicles:

F2x 2015 - 2019 M140i

F2x 2016 - 2019 M240i

F3x 2015 - 2018 340i

F3x 2016 - 2019 440i

G3x 2017+ 540i

GT G32 2017+ 640i

G1x F0x 2015+ 740i

G01 2017+ X3 M40i

G02 2018+ X4 M40i

G05 2018+ X5 40i

G29 2019+ Z4 M40i

* This racing product is for competition closed course use only.

** Use of this software may void portions of your vehicles factory warranty. Some items may not be legal for on highway use. bootmod3 makes no guarantees to the legality of any parts used for on highway vehicles and accepts no responsibility for compliance with the vehicles factory warranty.