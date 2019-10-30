No ads, no data-collection, no cost. Ever.
--- Play solo or with a friend! ---
1. Connect letters to make words before the timer runs out.
2. Check your score when time is up.
- Longer words are worth more points.
- If playing with a friend, you get credit for your unique words.
3. You can adjust the timer to make each game shorter or longer.
4. Customize the dictionary by adding/removing words.
5. Look-up definitions to improve your vocabulary!
