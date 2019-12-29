BODYXQ ( bxq )

Bodyxq (the xq stands for excursion) is the worlds first interactive education program that enables you to travel inside the organs of your body and explore their functions. Following the recent release of the bodyxq chapter on the cardiovascular system, here comes the chapter on cancer.

A DREAM COME TRUE:

Did you ever dream of traveling through your body using the tips of your fingers?

With bodyxq you can.

Did you ever dream of watching a tumor being starved to death, or cancer cells being reprogrammed to commit suicide and all of that by natural means?

With bodyxq you can.

IMAGINE:

Interactively studying the effects of micronutrients on the performance of cells and learning how cellular function determines both health and disease.

With bodyxq you can.

Improving your own health with this knowledge and helping your family and friends to do the same by introducing them to this web link.

With bodyxq you can.

Surprising your biology teacher with knowledge that he or she could not have given to you because they did not get this information themselves during their education as a teacher.

With bodyxq you can.

Becoming so fascinated by the functions of the human body and by understanding the cellular basis for health and disease that you become a nutritional consultant, take up the career of a health professional or simply become a volunteer in a new era of health.

Bodyxq may trigger that.

Looking back in a few years with pride knowing you were part of an interactive health literacy campaign that helped improve the lives of many people around the world.