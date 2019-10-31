X

blur image background - dslr camera effect for Android

By Banana lol Free

Developer's Description

By Banana lol

Choose best DSLR Camera Photo Effects Magic from amateur to professional photographers.

DSLR will be an ideal choice . DLSR camera Photo is best to use. DSLR range features all

the latest DSLR Camera Photo Effects.

DSLR Camera is fast and easy to use app to create amazing blur background effect pictures on the

go. Just select the picture from your gallery or capture new picture from camera and apply blur

background effect with the help of multiple blurring tool and get prefect result every time.

With this blur image background app you can make a variety of blur photos and this app has many usage. We brought simple

tools to help you achieve your desired image. Like Brush Size, Undo, Redo, Reset, Undo Blur.

They are very easy to use.

There are predefined blur filter like Band, Circle to help you quickly adjust your photo and

achieve amazing effects.

The Best Photo Blur App.

* Do you want to give your photo DSLR like Macro effect?

* Do you want to focus your face among many faces in a crowded photo?

* Do you want to hide some part of a photo to keep your privacy?

* Do you want to blur unnecessary things from a photo?

* Do you want to hide the background of a photo?

* DSLR Camera Effect allows you to save photo in your blur effects.

Get our DSLR Camera Photo Effects Magic app into you mobile device.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 31, 2019
Date Added October 31, 2019
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

