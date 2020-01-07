Bloggers looks like you: Blogger test 2 for iOS

Which blogger you really look like...

Which blogger you really look like?

Jenna Marbles, Pew Die Pie EEoneGuy?

Take the Video Blogger Test 2 - Who are you?

In game you must will see Blogger, who name is Casey Neistat, Larin, Yango, etc. This app compares your habits and talent with the habits of your idols, and determines with whom you have the most matches. This app This app will give you the confidence to create your own blog, dial million subscribers and millions of likes. This application is rather a joke, which you can play friends. Have a nice time!