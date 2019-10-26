Interactive learning anywhere!

Block Buddy Pro helps anesthesia providers make learning simple and convenient with comprehensive lessons and education, all in one place.

Launch videos and lessons in seconds and easily download for offline access!

CURRENT USERS

An exclusive discount code will be available in mid-July for current Block Buddy users. Need it sooner? Email info@myblockbuddy.com.

OFFLINE MODE

Download lessons to access information anytime, anywhere.

LESSONS

Read detailed descriptions for ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve blocks, Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS), and Nerve Plexus with custom illustrations for visual learners.

VIDEO LIBRARY

Watch or listen to step-by-step demonstrations of more than 25 different blocks.

Rx GUIDE

Easily locate and compare drugs to find the most effective drug for your patient.

NOTES

Take notes on important lessons.