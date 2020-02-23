X

bit bit blocks for iOS

By Gregory Batha $2.99

Developer's Description

By Gregory Batha

bit bit blocks is a cute and action-packed competitive puzzle game. Play with your friends on a single screen, or challenge yourself in single player mode. Head-to-head puzzle play anytime, anywhere.

"Digging this one a lot. Great color-blind support for my broken eyes, too!" - Russ Frushtick (Product Hunt)

"Rock sold controls. Clean, cute and simple art design." - Nardio

Features

Both 2-player and 1-player gameplay on a single device

Available on all iOS devices (both tablet and phone)

Thrilling competitive puzzling

Single player matches against a computer opponent - challenge yourself to higher difficulties!

Two rulesets for unique styles of play

Replaykit video sharing - record your games and show your friends! (iOS 9+)

Endless "survival" mode for high-score chasers

Lots of color sets to choose from, and more to unlock!

Colorblind friendly - pick the colors that are right for you!

Full game - no in app purchases!

Blocks that make cute faces like [ u ] [ = = ] [ w ] [ v ]

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
