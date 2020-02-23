bit bit blocks is a cute and action-packed competitive puzzle game. Play with your friends on a single screen, or challenge yourself in single player mode. Head-to-head puzzle play anytime, anywhere.

"Digging this one a lot. Great color-blind support for my broken eyes, too!" - Russ Frushtick (Product Hunt)

"Rock sold controls. Clean, cute and simple art design." - Nardio

Features

Both 2-player and 1-player gameplay on a single device

Available on all iOS devices (both tablet and phone)

Thrilling competitive puzzling

Single player matches against a computer opponent - challenge yourself to higher difficulties!

Two rulesets for unique styles of play

Replaykit video sharing - record your games and show your friends! (iOS 9+)

Endless "survival" mode for high-score chasers

Lots of color sets to choose from, and more to unlock!

Colorblind friendly - pick the colors that are right for you!

Full game - no in app purchases!

Blocks that make cute faces like [ u ] [ = = ] [ w ] [ v ]