X

bindi photo editor for Android

By Bull Developers Free

Developer's Description

By Bull Developers

Bindi Photo Editor is great application for set Bindi on your head.

Woman Bindi Photo Editor yourself on choose your own photos with best style photo collection.

Using Jewellery Photo Editor you create cool Jewellery looks using only your photo and transform your self into a Jewellery woman quickly and easy.

The best element of this application is that you can attempt you can see which style is suitable for you.

You can make a profile for your social media by using our app Bindi Photo Editor and show your stylish look to the world.

Also you can change color of that Jewellery which suits on your photo.

Main feature of Bindi Photo Maker:

* 50+ Woman Bindi collection available in this app.

* You can change Bindi color manually.

* Also provide woman hair , Gogals to decorate more stylish.

* Stunning stickers.

* Save and share facilities.

How to set Bindi on woman neck:

* Select your photo from gallery or click using camera.

* Choose any woman Bindi from Bindi frames.

* Set cap on your photo and also you can change the color of it.

* Save and share that photo on social media.

So decorate your photo with this Bindi Photo Editor and share with your friends.

if you love this Bindi Photo maker than don't forgot to provide feedback to us for more improvements.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 24, 2019
Date Added July 24, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 38
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Free
Make and remix pictures into collages and memes.
Android
PicsArt Photo Studio: Collage Maker & Pic Editor

Snapseed

Free
Enhance, transform, and share your photos easily.
Android
Snapseed

Photo Editor Pro

Free
Edit your photos on the go.
Android
Photo Editor Pro

LINE Camera - Photo editor

Free
Make your photos fun & attractived.
Android
LINE Camera - Photo editor

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping