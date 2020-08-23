Join or Sign In

betting tips football tipster for Android

By betting tips football free Free

Developer's Description

By betting tips football free

You'll have already seen that many football tipster betting app are picking bets and accumulators in obscure football leagues that they can't possibly know anything about! We stick to what we know, and here are sections to some of them below with our expert football tipsters.

* 1x2 daily predictions

* over under goals - football predictions

* ht/ft fixed predictions

* goalscorer prediction

* football corners predictions

* live scores goal live

* vip betting tips

Are you the Best Football Tips app?

There are many excellent football tipster bet apps to choose from, but only the football punters themselves can decide that. We are the envy of many football tipsters and tipping betting apps because of our unique bet Football Ratings, which make picking the best football tips far far easier.

Any other football tips apps as good for FREE?

We'll be straight up honest here. Just check out the football tipsters on our forum and you won't want to go anywhere else. We've listed some football tips sections above, but there are many more and some tipsters that specialise in leagues you wouldn't think of betting on!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.10.0.1.1

General

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 3.10.0.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
