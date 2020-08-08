Join or Sign In

bet tips live correct score for Android

Developer's Description

What is correct score betting?

More intricate than simply guessing the result of a game, correct score betting involves predicting the exact score. Bookmakers tend to put limits on how many goals you can predict a team to score. So if you can choose between 0 and 6 goals for each team, there are 49 different potential outcomes for that match. Naturally, odds are long for correct score betting, which makes it highly popular to bettors. Monster rewards can be on offer for those savvy enough to predict correctly.

What is a correct score double tip?

The aim of a correct score double tip is to guess two correct scores from two games. As a result, the odds and payouts are greater. So, if you the two scores you bet on were 6/1 and 10/1, the double tip odds would be 60/1.

The correct score double is a unique tip that we offer, first becoming famous on our app feeds when we landed a huge 176/1 tip. With so many football matches happening every day, our tipsters and preview writers come together to discuss which of our previewed matches they have the most confidence in. The two games they like the most end up become our daily Correct Score Double.

All of our correct score predictions are fully researched and provided in good faith but we cant guarantee winners.

What is a correct score multi?

More formally known as a correct score multiple, this is where three or more correct scores must come in for you to be successful. Of course, odds and rewards for these are huge, so choose carefully! To keep odds lower, one tactic is to opt for matches featuring teams with solid defences. This can keep the scores down and therefore make the games easier to predict. Betting on matches featuring teams capable of scoring 6 in a game can be a risky business indeed.

