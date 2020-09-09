Join or Sign In

bet tips analysis for Android

By betting tips football free Free

Developer's Description

By betting tips football free

Mathematical football predictions

Your source of free betting tips, free football predictions, free odds comparison and match previews. Predictions are calculated based on advanced algorithm using stats, teams attack strength, defence weakness and recent form analysis. Take advantage of the percentage football predictions for home wins, draws, visitors wins, over and under goals scored.

Football betting predictions from our bet tips app are only propositions.

FREE BETTING TIPS TO BOOST YOUR BETTING

Bet tips analysis is a community of people who love sports and sports betting.

Thats why weve got together to give you free betting tips from passionate betting experts.

We love delivering free, expert and winning tips just for you

What can you expect from our tips? Our tipsters strive to deliver winning tips for all the latest matches.

Youll find our betting tips are grounded in key stats, solid experience and expert analysis.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.10.0.1.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 3.10.0.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
