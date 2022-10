in this application there is some collection of service manual circuit diagram / wiring diagram for cars design / assembly / Artificial America - Europe, this application can help you and add her special insight specialist technicians luxury cars (american - Europe). wiring diagram application is very well suited for you a hobby with electricity. all the trouble in the cars, could be overcome with service manual wiring diagram. with its increasingly sophisticated technology on the car right now, make the automotive world race - the race issued the latest and greatest machine. and the wiring diagram is never separated his role from the problem. The following description of it:

1. STARTING & CHARGING SYSTEM

- BATTERY, STARTER MOTOR, GENERATOR & NSBU SWITCH CIRCUIT : (DIESEL / GASOLINE)

- IGNITION SWITCH CIRCUIT

- POWER MODE CIRCUIT

2. ECM (ENGINE CONTROL MODULE)

- BATTERY POWER SUPPLY, GROUND, EI SYSTEM, GENERATOR & CKP SENSOR CIRCUIT

- FUEL PUMP, INJECTOR & HEATED O2 SENSOR CIRCUIT

- ETC MODULE, SENSOR (MAP, ECT, KNOCK, ACP & ACCELERATOR PEDAL), OIL PRESSURE SWITCH & LEGR CIRCUIT

- EVAP CANISTER PURGE SOLENOID, SENSOR (CMP,ACCELERATOR PEDAL,FUEL LEVEL) & CLUTCH SWITCH CIRCUIT

- BRAKE SWITCH, BACK UP SWITCH, NSBU SWITCH CIRCUIT

- DLC (DATA LINK CONNECTOR) CIRCUIT

3. ECM (ENGINE CONTROL MODULE) : (2.0 DIESEL)

- BATTERY POWER SUPPLY, GROUND, GLOW PLUG CONTROL UNIT, FUEL HEATER, GENERATOR &

CKP SENSOR CIRCUIT

- INJECTOR, FUEL PUMP & SENSOR (EXHAUST GAS TEMPERATURE, FUEL TEMPERATURE)

CIRCUIT

- SENSOR (WIF, MAF/IAT, DPF PRESSURE, RAIL PRESSURE, ECT,ACP), SWITCH (OIL PRESSURE),

RAIL PRESSURE CONTROL VALVE & FUEL METERING UNIT CIRCUIT

- SENSOR (ACCELERATOR PEDAL, BOOST PRESSURE, FUEL LEVEL,CMP), ACTUATOR

(THROTTLE PLATE, BOOST PRESSURE), CLUTCH SWITCH & EGR VALVE CIRCUIT

- BRAKE SWITCH, BACK UP SWITCH & NSBU SWITCH CIRCUIT

- DLC (DATA LINK CONNECTOR) CIRCUIT

4. TCM (TRANSMISSION CONTROL MODULE)

- POWER SUPPLY, GROUND, BRAKE SWITCH & SOLENOID VALVE CIRCUIT

- SENSOR (INPUT SPEED,OUTPUT SPEED), NSBU SWITCH & HIGH SPEED CAN CIRCUIT

- GEAR SHIFT LEVER, WINTER MODE SWITCH & CLUSTER CIRCUIT

5. BCM (BODY CONTROL MODULE)

- POWER SUPPLY, GROUND, IGNITION SWITCH CIRCUIT

- POWER MODE, RAIN SENSOR & REAR WIPER SWITCH CIRCUIT

- HEAD LAMP, ILLUMINATION, FRONT/REAR FOG, BRAKE SWITCH & DIMMER CONTROL CIRCUIT

- INTERIOR LAMP, BACK UP LAMP, GEAR SHIFT LEVEL, SWITCH (WINTER MODE, CRUISE, HAZARD,

TURN SIGNAL) CIRCUIT

- FRONT WIPER, LIFT GATE WIPER, RAIN SENSOR & EVAP CORE TEMP. SENSOR CIRCUIT

- DOOR LOCK/UNLOCK, HORN, DOOR LATCH, PARKING ASSIST & SWITCH (PARK BRAKE, HOOD OPEN, DOOR LOCK) CIRCUIT

- POWER WINDOW, LIFT GATE GLASS, COUPLING CONTROL MODULE, ESP SWITCH & MANUAL A/C CONTROLLER CIRCUIT

6. AIR CONDITIONER

- AIR CONDITIONER CONTROL SWITCH & BLOWER MOTOR CIRCUIT

- INTAKE MOTOR, MODE MOTOR & EVAP CORE TEMP. SENSOR CIRCUIT

7. FATC (FULL AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL)

- MOTOR (BLOWER, INTAKE, MODE, TEMPERATURE) & POWER MODULE CIRCUIT

- SENSOR (AQS, DUCT TEMP., EVAP CORE TEMP., INCAR, COMBI), ECM & BCM CIRCUIT

8. AIR CONDITIONER COMPRESSOR CIRCUIT

9. RADIATOR COOLING FAN CIRCUIT

- COOLING FAN CIRCUIT : DIESEL / GASOLINE

10. PTCHEATER CIRCUIT : DIESEL

11. HEAD LAMP CIRCUIT

- W/O HEAD LAMP LEVELING

- W/ HEAD LAMP LEVELING

12. HEAD LAMP SWITCH CIRCUIT

- W/O AUTO LIGHT

- W/ AUTO LIGHT

13. ILLUMINATION CIRCUIT

- ILLUMINATION, DIMMER CONTROL SWITCH & HEATING MAT SWITCH CIRCUIT

- LAMP (LICENSE PLATE & FRONT/REAR PARKING) CIRCUIT

14. FRONT & REAR FOG LAMP CIRCUIT

16. STOP LAMP, CENTER HIGH MOUNT STOP LAMP (CHMSL), BACK UP LAMP & ECM MIRROR

CIRCUIT

