bahamasair for iOS

By Bahamas Air Free

Developer's Description

By Bahamas Air

Welcome to the brand new Bahamasair Mobile App! Your favourite destinations are now at your fingertips! Bahamasair offers you greater travel convenience from booking to boarding and beyond. From the user experience to the service offering, everything has been designed to be intuitive and delightful to use.

SEARCH, BOOK, VIEW AND MANAGE YOUR FLIGHTS

With a fast and full-featured interface, its much easier to book your next journey or view details on your upcoming trips both on your phone or tablet.

Change of plans? No problem! Now you can manage your reservations in the app, cancel, change your flights, add additional services just in few clicks.

SKIP THE CHECK-IN LINES

Check-in is simple and quick. You will receive a mobile barcode when you check-in via the app. Feel like changing your seat? Our app provides the best deals for extra comfort.

ENJOY THE FREQUENT FLYER BENEFITS

Join us and get rewarded from the first flight, enrollment is fast, easy and free.

Already a member? Sign in and access your account. View your points statement, claim your missing points, update your personal data and benefit from the prefilled forms.

Earn points every time you fly with Bahamasair.

Download the new Bahamasair Mobile App today.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
