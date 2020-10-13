Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

backiee for iOS

By Henrik Barna Free

Developer's Description

By Henrik Barna

Backiee is a unique wallpaper app for all your devices on all platforms.

Thousands of high-quality HD, 4K, 5K, and 8K Ultra HD wallpapers for your Background or Lock Screen. Download them on a click of a button.

Daily Bing wallpapers and archives from the last 14 days.

You can upload, share, and get likes on your own wallpapers. Be the first publisher who has the most liked wallpapers.

Lists

Filter images by category or resolution.

Choose from the daily, weekly, monthly most popular HD backgrounds, search for wallpapers by category, or browse through the editorial selections.

New wallpapers are available every day in HD and Ultra HD, which can be found by tags or colors.

Browse through the most popular publishers, find your favorite one.

Use wallpapers

Save or share the most beautiful HD images with your friends (on Facebook, Twitter, or any social network).

Rate the most beautiful and outstanding wallpapers to get them to the top of the lists.

Tell your opinion, comment on wallpapers.

Collections

Create your own collections, organize your backgrounds in folders.

Create a collection of your favorite wallpapers with a single click or view your auto-compiled history.

Sync

Create the most beautiful collections that are automatically synced between all your devices on all platforms. *

* To sync, you need to have backiee installed on all devices and be logged in with the same user account.

Upload

Upload your most beautiful photos and wallpapers and be among the top publishers.

Collect likes to get your photos to the top of the lists.

Share your backgrounds with millions of users.

Bing

Daily Bing wallpapers from different regions. You can check the interesting additional information and links as well.

Choose from the last 14 days of Bing wallpapers archive.

Bing is trademarks of Microsoft LLC.

Terms and conditions: https://backiee.com/terms-and-conditions

Privacy Policy: https://backiee.com/privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.2.6

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 8.2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now