The Broadvoice b-hive Mobile App allows end users to place calls from their mobile device and appear as if they are using their business phone number. Calls are enabled over WiFi or the phone's mobile network. Additionally, users can transfer calls from their desk phone to their mobile device and vice versa by using their transfer feature.

The mobile app accesses the user's phone directory.

Call recording is enabled at the account level. If call recording is enabled, it will record the call on the mobile device. There is also a call recording feature on the mobile app itself; this records the call locally. A duplicate recording is stored within the portal when call recording is enabled.

Regulations:

1. b-hive Mobile app is for Broadvoice customers only.

2. Users must have an existing b-hive Cloud PBX account.

3. Transfer from desk phone to mobile phone is enabled when the user's presence settings indicate to ring simultaneously from desk phone to mobile phone.

4. 911 calls from the mobile device are routed from through the Broadvoice network. Customers should use caution and make 911 calls from their mobile device carrier.

5. Broadvoice does not recommend the mobile app for b-hive Metered seat users. Metered seat users will incur a usage charge for every outbound call at the standard rates.