Experience a more interesting world with augmented reality. Express yourself while interacting with your physical world in a new way wherever you go. Leave ideas behind for others to find, and go on journeys to discover something unexpected. Another reality exists right under your nose, waiting to be discovered.

Create

- Add photos and stickers to your environment, saved for future visitors to discover

- Layer, rotate, and scale photos on walls and surfaces to leave a big impact

- Be creative and interact with your physical environment

Discover

- Check the map to find other arfiti creations nearby

- Be active, go on a journey and hunt down unexpected creations

- Get inspired by others and play off of each other's creativity

Socialize

- Give cred to creators when you find something you like

- Get notified when others discover your arfiti

- How many arfiti can you find?