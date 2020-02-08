This is an anti-theft app, the app works by using your device's accelerometer after you activate it turn off the screen. If someone picks up your device an alarm will go off.
Usage:
* Make sure your phone's volume is not mute or too low, the alarm can only be activated once the volume is at a sufficient level.
* Device needs to be STILL for 5 seconds before the alarm can be activated, ideally place the phone on a flat/stable surface.
* There is a status message that indicates when the alarm is switched on, it requires touchID / FaceID before it can be activated.
* To switch off the alarm open your device, if the app is no longer in the foreground, bring it to the foreground to switch off the alarm.
* DISCLAIMER: This app doesn't prevent the loss of ur device. It is made for simple use cases, like keeping your phone poolside while you go for swim etc..
