anti-lift for iOS

By jinahadam Free

This is an anti-theft app, the app works by using your device's accelerometer after you activate it turn off the screen. If someone picks up your device an alarm will go off.

Usage:

* Make sure your phone's volume is not mute or too low, the alarm can only be activated once the volume is at a sufficient level.

* Device needs to be STILL for 5 seconds before the alarm can be activated, ideally place the phone on a flat/stable surface.

* There is a status message that indicates when the alarm is switched on, it requires touchID / FaceID before it can be activated.

* To switch off the alarm open your device, if the app is no longer in the foreground, bring it to the foreground to switch off the alarm.

* DISCLAIMER: This app doesn't prevent the loss of ur device. It is made for simple use cases, like keeping your phone poolside while you go for swim etc..

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

