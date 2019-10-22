From domestic pets through to wildlife, we are proud to offer a wide range of free animal sounds effects and our library keeps growing. In this application you can listen to the wonderful sounds of many animals.
The Sounds of Animals included in the app are:
Farm Animals
Herbivores Animals
Carnivores Animals
Omnivores Animals
Mammals
Bird Sounds
Reptiles
Insects
Dinosaur Sounds
Water Animals
Animal Games drum pad
And More...
Free animal sounds app have +100 sounds and pictures of animals from all over the world. Enter into the fascinating world of animals and start your adventure with nature.
This App for kids is a free educational application that helps young children learn the animals and their sound. Amazing images and sounds of animals entertain you at home, in the car, in the waiting room and in many other places.
Features of Animal Sounds:
High Definition animal photos
High quality audio sounds
Real animal sounds
Pretty Good design
Easy swiping feature for easy navigation
Spelling of animal names
Animal pictures
Animal Sounds for kids
Click on the animal to replay sound.
Disclaimer: Some sound files found on this App were not created by us. They were obtained from various sources on the internet that labeled them as freely distributable. If you should discover sound effects in this collection which you recognize as copyrighted, please email the us immediately so that they may be removed.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.