animal sounds free for Android

By ozhan tech Free

Developer's Description

By ozhan tech

From domestic pets through to wildlife, we are proud to offer a wide range of free animal sounds effects and our library keeps growing. In this application you can listen to the wonderful sounds of many animals.

The Sounds of Animals included in the app are:

Farm Animals

Herbivores Animals

Carnivores Animals

Omnivores Animals

Mammals

Bird Sounds

Reptiles

Insects

Dinosaur Sounds

Water Animals

Animal Games drum pad

And More...

Free animal sounds app have +100 sounds and pictures of animals from all over the world. Enter into the fascinating world of animals and start your adventure with nature.

This App for kids is a free educational application that helps young children learn the animals and their sound. Amazing images and sounds of animals entertain you at home, in the car, in the waiting room and in many other places.

Features of Animal Sounds:

High Definition animal photos

High quality audio sounds

Real animal sounds

Pretty Good design

Easy swiping feature for easy navigation

Spelling of animal names

Animal pictures

Animal Sounds for kids

Click on the animal to replay sound.

Disclaimer: Some sound files found on this App were not created by us. They were obtained from various sources on the internet that labeled them as freely distributable. If you should discover sound effects in this collection which you recognize as copyrighted, please email the us immediately so that they may be removed.

