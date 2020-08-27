Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

alpha vnc lite for Android

By abr-solutions Free

Developer's Description

By abr-solutions

Alpha vnc lite works WITHOUT ROOT permissions and provides REVERSE CONNECTION!

This app is using the Android Accessibility services.

Posterior Android 7 (Nougat), there are no input restrictions.

- software keyboard is accessible directly

- all systems items are clickable!

- a pointer device (such as a computer mouse) can be used to point & click

- the mouse wheel can be used to scroll up & down

- one finger swipe gestures are supported

- copy text from your local computer & paste to the remote device with Ctrl+V

Prior Android 7 (Nougat), there are still some restrictions and their work-around:

- A standard 104 key US keyboard layout is used as keyboard input.

- most items are clickable, but not all. There are minor issues with certain web-browsers and apps.

- The navigation buttons cannot be clicked directly. The following keys are used as shortcuts: 'ESC'-> for back navigation, 'home / pos1'-> trigger home button, 'page up'-> toggle recent apps, 'page down'-> pull down notification bar and 'end'-> call power dialog.

For more information, please refer to the manual: https://www.abr-solutions.de/alpha-vnc-howto/

In the free version, the session will be disconnected after 10 minutes. Full version can be purchased.

For questions or recommendations, please use the contact link in the play store.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.8

General

Release August 27, 2020
Date Added August 27, 2020
Version 1.6.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now