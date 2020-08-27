Alpha vnc lite works WITHOUT ROOT permissions and provides REVERSE CONNECTION!

This app is using the Android Accessibility services.

Posterior Android 7 (Nougat), there are no input restrictions.

- software keyboard is accessible directly

- all systems items are clickable!

- a pointer device (such as a computer mouse) can be used to point & click

- the mouse wheel can be used to scroll up & down

- one finger swipe gestures are supported

- copy text from your local computer & paste to the remote device with Ctrl+V

Prior Android 7 (Nougat), there are still some restrictions and their work-around:

- A standard 104 key US keyboard layout is used as keyboard input.

- most items are clickable, but not all. There are minor issues with certain web-browsers and apps.

- The navigation buttons cannot be clicked directly. The following keys are used as shortcuts: 'ESC'-> for back navigation, 'home / pos1'-> trigger home button, 'page up'-> toggle recent apps, 'page down'-> pull down notification bar and 'end'-> call power dialog.

For more information, please refer to the manual: https://www.abr-solutions.de/alpha-vnc-howto/

In the free version, the session will be disconnected after 10 minutes. Full version can be purchased.

