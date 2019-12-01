The ALFAWISE Robot Vacuum APP is a mobile application that connects to V9S BL517 robot products.

Users can replace the traditional remote control with APP, control the robot to clean,dock to charge,etc.

Equipment control, support direction control, cleaning route settings,etc.

Time Schedule, clean at any time within a week.

Equipment positioning, can view the data of cleaning area and cleaning time.

Support personalized settings of device name, time calibration, deleting equipment,etc.

If you have any questions or suggestions during use, please contact us by emailMail address: support@Gearbest.com.