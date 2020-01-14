The airyoda app keeps you updated with new skills to learn.. We provide a never ending stream of extremely addictive skills to learn throughout the day for FREE.

Unforgettable travel experiences start with airyoda. Find travel adventures and new places to go far away or near to you, while learning new skills from teachers around the world, or start earning money as a teacher.

For students:

Search for teachers around the world to learn new skills

Learn virtually without traveling from our videos

Contact teachers to schedule your training by chat, calling, email, Instagram or visiting the teachers website

Live with your teacher or find your own accommodations

After you master your new skills become a teacher

For teachers:

Share your extra space and teach skills you have learned in your life

Update your skills posting and create as many skills post as you would like to teach

Students can pay you by the day month or week; work for you or you can teach for free

Message students and share information about the skills offered